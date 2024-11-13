SportsFootball

Kyle Hamilton at practice but not in uniform as the Ravens prepare for Pittsburgh

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) is injured as linebacker...

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) is injured as linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) stands over him during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was working off to the side — not in uniform — during the portion of practice open to reporters Wednesday.

Hamilton injured his ankle in last week's victory over Cincinnati. The All-Pro did some stretching and light jogging Wednesday and seemed to be testing his ability to change direction. Then he left the field.

Tight end Isaiah Likely, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, was back practicing.

The Ravens rank last in the NFL in pass defense, and losing Hamilton would be a blow if he can't play in this weekend's showdown at Pittsburgh with first place in the division on the line.

