Ravens coach John Harbaugh expresses a bit of optimism on Mark Andrews' ankle injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed a bit of hope Monday that tight end Mark Andrews' ankle injury may not be as bad as originally thought.

Andrews was hurt early in Baltimore's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. After the game, Harbaugh said the injury appeared to be season ending, but now that's not completely certain.

“There might be an outside chance he could get back at some point in time. So we’ll just have to see how that goes, though," Harbaugh said Monday. "I don’t want to say that’s definitive by any stretch, but there is some optimism.”

Andrews is second on the team with 45 catches for 544 yards, and he has a team-high six touchdown receptions. Although Baltimore has improved at wide receiver this season, the standout tight end has remained one of Lamar Jackson's favorite options.

So if Andrews can return, the Ravens would obviously welcome it.

“Nothing's completely definitive yet, but my understanding is, in talking with our trainer and the doctors, is that it wasn't as bad as initially feared right after the game," Harbaugh said. "It's a little cleaner than they thought, based on the MRI.”

Harbaugh said Jackson seems fine after hurting his ankle a bit against the Bengals. He was able to return to the game. Harbaugh also expressed hope that cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) could be back this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.