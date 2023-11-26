Ravens put Andrews on IR, elevate Ross and Adams before matchup with Chargers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens put tight end Mark Andrews on injured reserve Saturday with an injured ankle.

Andrews was hurt in a win over Cincinnati in Baltimore's most recent game, on Nov. 16. He had surgery, although coach John Harbaugh didn't completely rule out a possible return this season.

The Ravens play on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Baltimore also elevated linebacker Josh Ross and defensive back Andrew Adams from the practice squad. The Ravens did not elevate a tight end. That suggests tight end Charlie Kolar is probably available after missing Friday's practice with an illness.