Ravens activate defensive back Pepe Williams off injured reserve

By The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Pepe Williams off injured reserve Tuesday.

Williams hasn't played yet this season because of ankle problems. He appeared in 14 games last season as a rookie.

Williams was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

The Ravens designated Williams to return from IR on Nov. 21, but did not activate him until now. He was a full participant in practice last week.

Baltimore plays at Jacksonville on Sunday night.

