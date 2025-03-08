SportsFootball

Ravens agree to a new contract with Pro Bowl LT Ronnie Stanley before free agency begins

By The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley is returning to the Baltimore Ravens after the team announced a new deal with the veteran left tackle Saturday.

The Ravens did not announce contract terms, but the move takes one of the top offensive linemen off the market before the start of free agency next week. Stanley made the Pro Bowl last season. He has played nine years in the NFL, all with Baltimore.

Last season was Stanley's first without missing a game. He appeared in only seven games in two seasons from 2020-21 because of ankle problems and struggled to regain the form that made him an All-Pro in 2019. But in 2024, he was a solid part of an offensive line that helped Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry excel.

More football news

Panthers re-signing TE Tommy Tremble to 2-year deal, C Austin Corbett to 1-year deal, AP source says
Mike Gesicki agrees to 3-year, $25.5 million deal with Bengals, AP source says
Chiefs bring back wide receiver 'Hollywood' Brown on deal worth up to $11 million, AP source says1m read
Ravens agree to a new contract with Pro Bowl LT Ronnie Stanley before free agency begins
Rock: Predicting where 10 NFL free agents land4m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME