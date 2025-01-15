SportsFootball

Baltimore WR Zay Flowers absent during portion of practice open to reporters

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers grabs his leg after...

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers grabs his leg after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

By The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was not at practice during the portion open to reporters Wednesday after missing the team's first-round playoff victory over Pittsburgh with a knee injury.

Flowers was injured in the regular-season finale against Cleveland, and his status remains unclear for Sunday night's showdown at Buffalo. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Flowers could play even if he doesn't practice.

The second-year receiver caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season and earned Pro Bowl honors. Now it's not clear how effective Flowers can be this week, if he plays at all. Aside from Flowers, Baltimore's other significant contributors are healthy at the moment.

