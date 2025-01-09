SportsFootball

Baltimore WR Zay Flowers won't play against Pittsburgh this week after injuring his knee

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) is aided by...

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) is aided by trainers after a leg injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

By The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers will miss this weekend's playoff game against Pittsburgh after injuring his knee in the regular-season finale.

“Zay Flowers is not going to be able to make it to the game this week, so he'll get started again next week,” coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. “We'll move forward with the guys we have, and we're excited about the guys we have, which is everybody else.”

Flowers was hurt during a 35-10 victory over Cleveland last weekend that clinched the AFC North title for Baltimore. The second-year receiver made the Pro Bowl, catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns.

Harbaugh said earlier this week that Flowers' injury was not expected to be season-ending, but now the Ravens need to advance for him to return.

Baltimore drafted Flowers in the first round in 2023, and he quickly became an elusive, shifty receiving threat for Lamar Jackson. Even without Flowers, the Ravens have two impressive pass-catching tight ends in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, plus receiver Rashod Bateman, who caught 45 passes for 756 yards and nine TDs this season.

More football news

Baltimore WR Zay Flowers won't play against Pittsburgh this week after injuring his knee
Jaguars QB Lawrence says 'we need to get some juice back in this place' with new coach3m read
Falcons GM Fontenot insists team is 'very comfortable' with keeping QB Cousins as a backup to Penix1m read
Researchers confirm 'Music City Miracle' star Frank Wycheck had CTE2m read
Eagles QB Hurts returns to practice for the first time since he suffered a concussion2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME