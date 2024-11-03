SportsFootball

Cardinals forced to close roof against Bears after hail in second quarter

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs the ball...

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals opted to open the roof at State Farm Stadium for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Of course it hailed.

Rain started early in the second quarter, picked up to a downpour and turned to hail, forcing the Cardinals to close the roof. It takes about 12 minutes for the roof to close, and the rain had mostly dissipated by the time it finished.

The brief weather deluge didn't affect play on the field, though some fans under the roof opening headed up the stairs get out of the rain.

The Cardinals typically keep the roof closed early in the season when it's still hot in the desert, often opening it later in the year when it cools.

