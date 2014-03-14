Bears keep Charles "Peanut" Tillman

It appeared Bears free agent cornerback Charles "Peanut" Tillman was ticketed to rejoin Lovie Smith in Tampa Bay, but on the same day he visited with the Bucs, the team instead signed Titans free agent Alterraun Verner as Darrelle Revis' replacement.

Tillman left without a deal, but that was good news for the Bears, because they re-signed him to a one-year contract. That's one less hole the Bears now have to fill on a defense that hasn't been the same the last two years. Tillman was one of the least of their problems, and his return is a welcome one for head coach Marc Trestman.