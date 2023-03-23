Bears sign LB, special teams contributor Cole to 1-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed linebacker and special teams contributor Dylan Cole to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Cole has 104 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 61 games over six seasons with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. He played in 15 games and made eight starts last season — his second with the Titans — and set a career high with 50 tackles. He also played 74% of Tennessee's special teams snaps.

Cole signed with Houston in 2017 after going undrafted out of Missouri State in his hometown of Springfield.