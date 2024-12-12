Vikings' passing attack is as potent as ever with Addison's surge as Bears prepare for a rematch

MINNEAPOLIS — When the Chicago Bears were busy keeping Justin Jefferson quiet last month, the Minnesota Vikings put Jordan Addison to work.

With the way Sam Darnold has been throwing the ball, the difficult task of defending this passing attack has become quite the chore. The Bears will be retesting on Monday night in Minnesota.

“We always say that we’re the best duo in the entire league,” Jefferson said after he and his sidekick reached a new height in the rich history of Vikings receivers last week in a 42-21 victory over Atlanta that served as a breakthrough of sorts for an offense that hadn't yet hit its highest gear.

Jefferson and Addison in that game became the first pair of players in the franchise's 64 seasons to each record at least 100 yards receiving and two touchdown catches. Addison scored three times, giving him 17 touchdowns in just 28 career games. Only Randy Moss (28), Rob Gronkowski (27), Ja'Marr Chase (22), Odell Beckham Jr. (19) and Larry Fitzgerald Jr. (18) scored more before turning 23.

Addison, the team's first-round draft pick last year, has had a rocky start to his career off the field with a couple of driving incidents that could still lead to punishment from the NFL. After a contrite arrival at training camp and a slow start to this season as he worked through a severe ankle sprain to make the opener and then suffered another one on the opposite foot, Addison has caught stride along with Darnold as the revitalized quarterback keeps delivering game-winning performances for the Vikings (11-2).

Addison has 23 catches for 410 yards and five scores over the last four games, helping the Vikings stretch their winning streak to six despite a constant effort by opponents to send safeties toward Jefferson for double or sometimes triple coverage.

“Especially with how Justin gets defended, normally the player that’s defending Jordan or even if it’s within zone coverages, these guys know that they’re being told this guy will be wide open if you don’t get your hands on him, and that couldn’t be more true," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. “Now, he’s actually proven that he can play through that contact and play down the field through contact.”

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a 52-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

Addison's catch early in the third quarter at Chicago on Nov. 24 was a prime example of that ability to maintain balance and control despite his smaller stature at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. Darnold dropped a perfectly placed ball into the space in the zone coverage between linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Jonathan Owens, whose shoulder-first attempt to knock Addison down near the sideline failed badly during a 69-yard catch and run.

“That’s all part of what we projected with Jordan, knowing he had elite quickness, separation skills, fantastic hands and ball tracking,” O'Connell said. “As he’s gotten stronger, he’s put a lot of work in. It’s showing up with his play style.”

Jefferson, who is five years into a spectacular career of rewriting the NFL receiving record books, had just two receptions for 27 yards in that 30-27 overtime win over the Bears in Week 12. But Addison had eight catches for 162 yards, tight end T.J. Hockenson had seven receptions for 114 yards and Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 106 yards that afternoon.

“We assume that they’re going to come out and try to stop Justin, but we could get there and it could be something completely different, so everybody just has to be ready to roll at all times,” Jones said. “I feel like we have one of the best skill groups in the league now.”

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) catches a 6-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

Sizzling Sam

Darnold was serenaded with some “MVP” chants late in the game last week as the Vikings pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns. He has completed 68% of his passes over the last four games for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just continuing to make good decisions and being able to, when I do let the ball rip, let it rip with confidence,” Darnold said.

Tough times

Bears tight end Cole Kmet acknowledged the mental toll this season has taken on him, with the team on a seven-game losing streak. A recent pep talk from his father, Frank, who starred as a defensive lineman at Purdue, helped him find perspective.

“He was saying he’d give anything to go back and just to play one more game, to be in the shape that I’m in right now and to go out and play football. I think that’s kind of the perspective that I want to have going forward," Kmet said. “It’s a hard deal, for sure. I just have to keep the type of mindset that this type of adversity will only make me stronger going forward.”

On call

The first game with defensive coordinator Eric Washington calling the plays instead of coach Matt Eberflus, who was fired on Nov. 29, didn't go well. The Bears gave up a season-most 38 points and matched their second-worst total by allowing 452 yards in a loss to San Francisco. Interim coach Thomas Brown said communication issues contributed to breakdowns in coverage.

“I wouldn’t say it’s anything with a new play caller because we still have the same defense. We’ve all been with each other since the spring. The plays are the same. It’s just different flows,” Owens said. "It just comes down to us communicating and us executing it.

White out

After playing last week in all purple, the Vikings will don their “ Winter Warrior ” look with not only white jerseys and pants but the first usage of a white helmet in franchise history.

“The helmet’s already insane,” outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard said. “I feel like I might go to sleep in it. I’m excited to put it on.”