Vikings win 7th straight to forge tie for NFC North lead with 30-12 blowout of reeling Bears

MINNEAPOLIS — Their spot in the playoffs secure, the Minnesota Vikings delivered a prime-time performance seeped in those ingredients that frequently fuel postseason success.

Aaron Jones and Cam Akers had touchdown runs in the second half to complement an unrelenting defense, and the Vikings forged a tie for first place in the NFC North on Monday night by beating the Chicago Bears 30-12 for their seventh consecutive victory.

The Vikings (12-2), who clinched a spot in the playoffs with Seattle’s loss to Green Bay, caught their big break when Detroit’s 11-game winning streak was stopped by Buffalo earlier on Sunday.

“Its going to be incredibly competitive down the stretch,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “We’re going to have to play well and continue to improve, chasing our best football.”

Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 73 yards, among them a touchdown from Sam Darnold in the first quarter that was set up by Jonathan Greenard's sack and forced fumble on Caleb Williams.

“Just seeing us stacking the plays, stacking the good games together is really good to see,” Jefferson said. “Our potential is so high. Every game we’re expecting the offense to be the best on that field.”

The Bears put plenty of heat on Darnold, who went 24 for 40 for 231 yards and threw his first interception in five games on a fourth-and-3 throw three plays after Jefferson dropped what would've been a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

With a double-digit-point lead for the last 50-plus minutes of the game, the Vikings turned to Jones for 18 rushes and 86 yards.

“Seeing the amount of effort he’s doing after the first contact is what’s crazy to me, fighting for those extra yards and getting those first downs,” Jefferson said. “Having a back like that is tremendous.”

Wearing white helmets for the first time in franchise history to top the snow-like jerseys and pants in their now-annual winter-themed home game — comfortably staged indoors — the Vikings had an energized crowd behind them after former wide receivers Cris Carter and Jake Reed took a Randy Moss jersey to midfield for the coin flip in honor of their ex-teammate, who is being treated for cancer. Jefferson shouted, “We love you, Randy!” after his touchdown catch.

The defense picked up the vibe, allowing the Bears to convert just one of 12 third downs and one of three fourth downs. Williams was exhausted from having to sprint around so much to avoid being sacked, doubling over on the bench at one point in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

“Our defense was phenomenal,” O'Connell said.

Williams managed to keep alive his NFL rookie record streak of 286 straight passes without an interception for the eighth straight game, but the Bears (4-10) have lost all of those.

The first overall pick in the 2024 draft went 18 for 31 for 191 yards and threw a late touchdown pass to Keenan Allen after a blocked punt gave Chicago the ball at the Minnesota 27.

D’Andre Swift rushed 19 times for 79 yards for the Bears, who’ve been outscored 53-0 in the first half over the last three games. According to Sportradar, they’re the first team with three consecutive scoreless first halves since Jacksonville in 2018.

“Just trying to find ways to put us in better spots, design better plays, call better plays,” interim coach Thomas Brown said.

Bumbling Bears

Once again, the Bears produced a handful of can't-happen plays that ultimately doomed them. Swift was stuffed for no gain on a toss sweep on fourth-and-1 from the Chicago 39 on the opening possession and again on a fourth-and-1 run at the Minnesota 29 in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Swift had a short touchdown run erased by penalty when backup center Doug Kramer neglected to report as an eligible receiver upon entering as an extra blocker for the goal line play. After that, rookie Kiran Amegadjie, who took three penalties in his first NFL start and was beaten badly by Greenard on the strip-sack, was called for holding. The Bears settled for a short field goal.

“Scoring in this league is tough. Winning games is tough. You've got to score to be able to win,” Williams said. “Taking those points off the board, it obviously hurt us.”

Injury report

Bears: Amegadjie subbed for Braxton Jones, who was out with a concussion along with backup RB Roschon Johnson and backup LG Ryan Bates.

Vikings: RT Brian O'Neill hurt his right knee in the first quarter but after being sidelined for a handful of series returned for most of the second half. ... CB Stephon Gilmore missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury.

Up next

The Bears host the Lions on Sunday, when the Vikings visit the Seahawks.