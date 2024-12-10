Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase stay hot as the Bengals finally break through to end a 3-game skid

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals finally managed to win a close game.

Seven of Cincinnati's eight losses this season have been by one score. The frustration of not being able to close out these games had started to fester among the confounded Bengals.

That's why Monday night's 27-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys was so satisfying.

Joe Burrow threw a tiebreaking 40-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase with 1:01 left. That was set up by a botched punt block that put the ball back in Cincinnati's hands with less than two minutes remaining.

“I guess I could say luck went our way on this one,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

Most every other good thing that happened for Cincinnati (5-8) in snapping a three-game skid was earned. Burrow finished 33 for 44 for 369 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Chase caught 14 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

“We needed this feeling because those last three locker rooms haven’t been like this,” Taylor said. “So just to feel that joy and the week’s worth of work has paid off for you, and then you turn the page and move on to the next one. But it helps you during the week just to have this confidence. We got one, and now we’ve got to go do it again.”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-20. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

The Bengals outgained the Cowboys 433-322.

“It’s an opportunity for the world to see and we’re going to keep fighting,” Taylor said of getting the win on Monday Night Football. “So when the Bengals walk on the field, you’re going to get our best shot.”

What's working

The Burrow-to-Chase connection is as robust as ever.

“Coming into this game, I was going to feed Ja’Marr,” Burrow said. “I felt he had some opportunities last week (in the 44-38 loss to the Steelers) that we didn’t quite take advantage of. So, I was just going to make sure if I got an opportunity with him, I was going to give it to him.”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) moves in during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Both are enjoying prolific seasons. Burrow leads the league in passing yards (3,706) and touchdowns (33). Chase, who is expecting a contract extension that will make him one of the league's highest-paid receivers, leads the NFL in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,319) and touchdowns (15).

“We feed off each other,” Burrow said. “We make each other better. We are both really smart players.”

Trey Hendrickson’s key sack of Cooper Rush late in the game increased his NFL-leading total to 12 1/2.

What needs help

The secondary is still inconsistent. The protection provided to Burrow by a reshuffled offensive line was subpar. Granted, he often moves around outside the pocket to try to make something happen, but the franchise quarterback is hit too hard too often.

Stock up

Chase Brown is growing more every week in his role as the team's No. 1 running back after the season-ending injury to Zack Moss. Brown carried 14 times for 58 yards and caught six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. ... Cade York, stepping in for the injured Evan McPherson, was 2 for 2 on field goals and made all three of his extra points.

Stock down

A spongy defense allowed Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle to rush for 131 yards at 7.3 yards per carry. WR CeeDee Lamb beat Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton badly on the Cowboys' first touchdown. Lamb had six catches for 93 yards.

Injuries

Burrow limped off the field after he was dragged down by his facemask by the Cowboys' Marist Liufau in the fourth quarter. He was seen putting a compression sleeve on left knee before returning for the next Bengals possession. Afterward, he said he was fine.

“It’s nothing crazy,” he said. “I just landed on it a couple of times. We’ll see. It’ll be sore for a while, but I’ll be all right.”

Key number

4 — Games in a row in which Burrow passed for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns. Monday night's win was the first win in that stretch.

Next steps

The Bengals have a short week to prepare for the Tennessee Titans (3-10) on Sunday.