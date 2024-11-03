SportsFootball

Higgins, Brown and Moss are out for the Bengals' matchup with the Raiders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) runs for a touchdown...

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will be without three key players for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Receiver Tee Higgins will miss his second straight game with a quad injury. He previously missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is out with a knee injury. And the Bengals announced before the game that running back Zack Moss is sidelined with a neck injury.

Other Bengals inactives include receiver/kick returner Charlie Jones, receiver Jermaine Burton, tight end Tanner McLaughlan and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

Inactives for the Raiders include center Andre James, running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Sam Webb, safety Trey Taylor and defensive end Janarius Robinson.

More football news

Nick Folk's 25-yard field goal in OT helps Titans edge the Pats 20-172m read
Bass' 61-yard field goal gives Allen and Bills a thrilling 30-27 win over Tagovailoa and Dolphins1m read
Burrow ties career high with 5 TD passes as Bengals get first home win, 41-24 over Raiders1m read
Cousins throws 3 TD passes, 1st-place Falcons hand Cowboys 3rd straight loss, 27-212m read
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson not in starting lineup against Cardinals following gaffe last week

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME