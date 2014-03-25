Bill Belichick, rules changes and a bake sale!

ORLANDO, Fla. -- We all know how much Bill Belichick loves using cameras on the football field. Now he’s imploring the NFL to add more of them. And he has figured out a way to pay for them, too!

Belichick is behind a proposal at this week's NFL Annual Meetings that would place cameras on all six boundary lines on the field: the two sidelines, the two goal lines, and the two end lines. One of the criticisms of the proposal is that it would cost too much money to install those cameras.

"Maybe we could have a bake sale. Raise some money for the cameras,” he said. "We could do a car wash. We just spent however many million dollars on the replay system. I mean, there’s a thousand cameras in every stadium, so if somebody spills a beer on somebody we have it on record, right?”

He would know.



