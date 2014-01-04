Bill Belichick's coaching tree grows

Another Bill Belichick disciple will get a try as an NFL head coach, as Bill O'Brien takes the reins in Houston after leaving Penn State.

O'Brien succeeds Eric Mangini, Josh McDaniels, Romeo Crennel and Nick Saban as Belichick assistants who went on to become NFL head coaches. But all four failed to get it done in the pros. Saban, of course, went on to become an extraordinary college head coach. Another Belichick-trained coach, Charlie Weis, didn't last at Notre Dame.

It's a pivotal time for the Texans. Not only do they step away from the Gary Kubiak coaching era, but Houston owns the No. 1 overall draft pick, which could mean a new quarterback, possibly Teddy Bridgewater of Louisville or Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M.