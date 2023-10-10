Bills address banged-up secondary depth by signing 12-year veteran Josh Norman to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills addressed their injury depleted secondary depth by signing cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Norman is a 12-year veteran after closing last season playing two games with the Carolina Panthers, which marked his third stop in three years. The 35-year-old returns to Buffalo for a second stint after appearing in nine games, including three starts, with the Bills in 2020.

The Bills (3-2) have a major hole in their secondary with starting cornerback Tre’Davious White out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. Fellow starter Christian Benford did not play in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday because of a shoulder injury.

Norman is particularly familiar with several members of the Bills staff, including head coach Sean McDermott, from his first four NFL seasons in Carolina. McDermott was the Panthers defensive coordinator at the time, while Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington held the same position in Carolina.

“I know the type of player that he’s been throughout his career, the intensity that he brings to the game, the size, the ability to be disruptive,” said Washington on Monday. “We’re looking to get some of the things that he’ll bring to the table as a player. I look forward to seeing that."

Norman’s playing time has decreased. After starting 92 games in his first nine seasons split between Carolina and Washington, Norman has five starts in 25 appearances over his past three seasons, including a stint with San Francisco in 2021.

Buffalo's defense is also banged up at other positions, with starting linebacker Matt Milano (lower right leg) and starting tackle DaQuan Jones (pectoral) out indefinitely and requiring surgery. Both were hurt against Jacksonville in a game played at London.

McDermott has elected to ease the Bills back into practice after the team appeared jet-lagged on Sunday. The players have been off since returning home on Sunday, and are scheduled to have a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and a full practice a day later in advance of Buffalo hosting the New York Giants (1-4) on Sunday night.