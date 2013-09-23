Bills' C.J. Spiller expects to play vs. Ravens after hurting leg

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back C.J. Spiller doesn't expect an injury to his right leg to keep him from playing against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

Though still experiencing some soreness, Spiller walked without a limp on Monday. He anticipates he should "be good" to play Sunday, when Buffalo (1-2) hosts Baltimore (2-1).

Spiller was hurt a day earlier on a 2-yard run in the second quarter of a 27-20 loss at the Jets. He returned for the start of the third quarter before pulling himself from the game.

He was escorted to the locker room with his right leg heavily wrapped.

Spiller finished with 9 yards on 10 carries, and a 1-yard catch.