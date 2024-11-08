Bills rookie receiver Coleman ruled out against Colts, could miss multiple weeks with wrist injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills coach Sean McDermott on Friday said rookie receiver Keon Coleman could miss multiple weeks with a wrist injury, ruling out the player for Buffalo’s game at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Coleman appeared to be hurt Sunday when he was blindsided by Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer while attempting to make a catch on Buffalo’s eventual game-winning final drive in a 30-27 victory over Miami. Poyer was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, which helped set up Tyler Bass for a franchise-record 61-yard field goal.

The rookie second-round pick out of Florida State ranks second on the team with 417 catches, and is tied for the team lead with three touchdowns receiving.

The AFC East-leading Bills (7-2) could also be minus receiver Amari Cooper for a second consecutive game. Cooper is listed as questionable and was still wearing a brace on his left wrist while practicing on a limited basis this week. Cooper has been limited to five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in two games since being acquired in a trade with Cleveland last month.

Backup linebacker Baylon Spector was added to Buffalo’s injury report on Friday, and listed as questionable with a calf injury.

The Bills are ready to welcome back starting cornerback Christian Benford, who doesn’t carry an injury designation after missing last week’s game with a wrist injury.