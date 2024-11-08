SportsFootball

Bills rookie receiver Coleman ruled out against Colts, could miss multiple weeks with wrist injury

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, left, intercepts a pass intended...

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, left, intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Credit: AP/Gene Puskar

By The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills coach Sean McDermott on Friday said rookie receiver Keon Coleman could miss multiple weeks with a wrist injury, ruling out the player for Buffalo’s game at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Coleman appeared to be hurt Sunday when he was blindsided by Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer while attempting to make a catch on Buffalo’s eventual game-winning final drive in a 30-27 victory over Miami. Poyer was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, which helped set up Tyler Bass for a franchise-record 61-yard field goal.

The rookie second-round pick out of Florida State ranks second on the team with 417 catches, and is tied for the team lead with three touchdowns receiving.

The AFC East-leading Bills (7-2) could also be minus receiver Amari Cooper for a second consecutive game. Cooper is listed as questionable and was still wearing a brace on his left wrist while practicing on a limited basis this week. Cooper has been limited to five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in two games since being acquired in a trade with Cleveland last month.

Backup linebacker Baylon Spector was added to Buffalo’s injury report on Friday, and listed as questionable with a calf injury.

The Bills are ready to welcome back starting cornerback Christian Benford, who doesn’t carry an injury designation after missing last week’s game with a wrist injury.

More football news

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey excited to make his season debut3m read
Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is out against the Steelers with a hamstring injury1m read
Dak Prescott wants to avoid surgery on hamstring and return this season, Jerry Jones says2m read
Chargers host Titans in what could be a defensive-led matchup4m read
QB Will Levis will start for the Titans vs the Chargers after missing 3 games with a shoulder injury2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME