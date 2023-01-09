Bills defeat Patriots on emotional day in Buffalo, clinch No. 2 seed

ORCHARD PARK, NY – There was probably only one person in the football world who was not thinking about Damar Hamlin while Nyheim Hines was bolting the length of the field for a touchdown on the opening kickoff of Sunday’s Bills game against the Patriots.

That was Hines himself.

“When I was running I was just trying to get there,” he said of his 96-yard play.

Soon enough, though, even he was able to come around to what it meant, that it wasn’t just an electrifying way to start a football game but a cathartic way to restart a season which six days earlier had been brought to a near deadly halt. This was the first football action for the Bills since Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night in Cincinnati. He suffered a cardiac arrest that required his heart to be resuscitated.

By the time Hines caught the ball at his own 4-yard line, everyone in Buffalo already had a pretty good sense that Hamlin would be OK and that he would survive his terrifying episode. He had communicated with his teammates on Thursday and through the weekend, and just before the game began he tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his parents by his side as he settled in to watch the action.

There already was a sunniness that belied the cloudy winter skies above Highmark Stadium which was filled with fans waving signs and displaying more heart-shaped cutouts than a Valentine’s Day decoration depot. The crowd gave a lengthy pregame standing ovation for the Bills’ medical team that had saved Hamlin. Bills fans spent their traditional tailgate parties signing massive Get Well cards rather than crashing through folding tables.

Even with all that good news, though, the uniqueness of the situation left most wondering how the team, how the city, how they themselves would handle the circumstances of a game being played.

By the time Hines crossed the goal line, they knew.

It was OK to celebrate again.

“I was speechless,” Hines said. “I’m so thankful it was me to bring that juice, but it’s way bigger than me.”

Josh Allen called it “spiritual” and “bone-chilling.” Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said it “put our hearts at ease.” Coach Sean McDermott said he allowed himself at one point this week to think: “Wouldn’t it be special if we take that opening kickoff?”

And when it happened?

“I wasn’t surprised,” he said. “The way the week has gone, for that to happen … What else? What else?”

By the time the game was over Hines had returned two kickoffs for a touchdown – he became the first player since Leon Washington in 2010 to do that and just the 11th in NFL history – Allen had thrown three touchdown passes, the defense made three interceptions, and the Bills won, 35-23.

“Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did it,” cornerback Tre-Davious White said, calling the past week “traumatizing.”

The Bills, who clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, will host the Dolphins next weekend. The Patriots, who needed a win to get in, were eliminated from postseason contention.

It wasn’t only that first play in which Hamlin was front and center at this game even though he remains about 400 miles away. When John Brown caught a 42-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter he gave the football to Denny Kellington, the assistant trainer who had administered CPR to Hamlin on the field on Monday. As the game was winding down, after Allen took a knee to run out the clock, the players in the offensive huddle came together and all raised their hands with three fingers held high, three being Hamlin’s jersey number.

“We were just saluting our brother,” offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said. “We knew he was watching every bit of this game and we wanted to bring the connection through his TV screen to this stadium.”

And then, in the postgame locker room, Hamlin was able to be there – virtually, of course – with his team to wrap up the regular season and head into the playoffs. Addressing them on FaceTime he was awarded a game ball and even broke the team down with a Bills chant.

“I usually sugarcoat it and say ‘it’s just another win,’ ” Dawkins said of the postgame vibes, “but this one was really special. Extremely special. Coming into it we knew we had to get the job done.”

Maybe it’s because of their relative isolation up here in Western New York, but the Bills and the community of Buffalo have always had a closer relationship than most cities and their teams. Over this past year that weave between then has grown stronger. Through racially-motivated shooting sprees and deadly blizzards in the last few months, the Bills have long been there to help lift the spirits of the area as an escape and a source of pride or joy. This time, when the Bills were the ones hurting, it was the community that came to their aid.

“I believe it is unique with this team and this city in terms of being One Buffalo, the synchronization is you will,” McDermott said. “Being at home together today was like we were coming together as a family.”

Almost. Even though Hamlin was technologically connected to the team and the game, there’s still one member of the Bills family not physically with them.

White said he has one goal now, and it has nothing to do with football or the playoffs or winning a Super Bowl.

“I just want to hug the [expletive] out of him,” he said.

Sunday felt like a big group embrace for the Bills, for Buffalo, and a football nation.