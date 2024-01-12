McDermott: Davis and Rapp will not be available for Bills playoff game against Pittsburgh

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo wide receiver Gabe Davis and reserve safety Taylor Rapp will not be available for Sunday's playoff game against Pittsburgh, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Davis, who finished second on the team with 746 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches, sustained a knee injury in Buffalo’s season-ending and AFC East-clinching 21-14 victory at Miami on Sunday.

Rapp made perhaps the biggest play of the game despite a calf injury, intercepting Tua Tagovailo to end the Dolphins' final drive.

Without Davis, quarterback Josh Allen's target options include Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir and Trent Sherfield, who caught a deflected pass for Buffalo’s first TD while filling in for Davis.

McDermott's comments came before the team has to provide its final injury report. McDermott wouldn’t rule out starting CB Rasul Douglas (knee) and starting LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder). Both were also hurt against Miami. Douglas has not practiced this week and Dodson did a walk through Wednesday but didn’t practice Thursday.