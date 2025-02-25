Bills agree to 4-year contract extension with receiver Khalil Shakir

Buffalo Bills receiver Khalil Shakir on Tuesday agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $60.2 million that locks him up through the 2029 season.

The Bills announced the agreement and a person with direct knowledge of the deal revealed its value to The Associated Press. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because figures were not released by the team, said $32 million of the contract is guaranteed.

The agreement comes with Shakir having one season left on his rookie contract, and it indicates the value the Bills placed on the third-year player who has established himself as one of quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite options.

The 25-year-old Shakir led Buffalo with 76 catches and 821 yards — both career highs — while scoring four touchdowns last season, helping fill a major void after the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to Houston in April.

Overall, Shakir has 125 catches for 1,593 yards and seven touchdowns in 46 games, including 21 starts.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Boise State, Shakir took on a larger leadership role among a receiving group that featured several newcomers and journeyman, including Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Amari Cooper and rookie Keon Coleman. The offense adopted an “everybody eats” spread-the-ball philosophy that helped the Bills clinch their fifth straight AFC East title and reach the AFC championship game, which they lost to Kansas City.