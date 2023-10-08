SportsFootball

Bills LB Matt Milano sustains knee injury in 1st-quarter pileup, won't return vs Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during...

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during an NFL football game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Credit: AP/Ian Walton

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano sustained a knee injury Sunday in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ruled out.

Milano was injured while pressuring Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a 3rd-and-6 from the Buffalo 10. He was carted off the field. He had made three tackles in the game.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2017, Milano was selected first team All-Pro by the Associated Press last season.

In the pileup, Jags offensive lineman Walker Little also stayed down. Little's return was questionable.

