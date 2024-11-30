SportsFootball

Bills activate linebacker Matt Milano ahead of their game against 49ers

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano defends during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Credit: AP/Matt Durisko

By The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills activated Matt Milano from injured reserve on Saturday, putting the starting linebacker in position to play Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 30-year-old Milano has missed nearly 14 months. He broke his right leg in Week 5 of last season and then tore his left biceps in mid-August.

The AFC East-leading Bills (9-2) are expected to ease Milano back into action, making it unclear how much playing time he’ll have against the 49ers (5-6). Buffalo is one win away from clinching its fifth straight division title.

The Bills also elevated tight end Zach Davidson and quarterback Mike White from their practice squad for Sunday’s game, which is expected to be played in wintry conditions.

A lake-effect storm began hitting the area near the Bills' stadium on Saturday and was expected to drop between 20 and 30 inches of snow by kickoff.

