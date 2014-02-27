Blake Bortles says NFL teams asked about his girlfriend

Blake Bortles is one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, but it's his girlfriend that's getting a lot of buzz.

The former UCF quarterback, who is a projected top-five pick in May's NFL draft, said on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday that NFL teams asked him about his girlfriend, Lindsey Dukes, during interviews at the NFL Combine last weekend.

"It was just kind of some awkward . . . if we comes to town, will she be there for dinner, and stuff like that," Bortles said.

Dukes has become a bit of an Internet sensation thanks to photos of herself that she's posted on various social media sites, and Bortles said he thinks that was part of the reason why he was asked about her.

"They knew going into the meeting," Bortles said, "and I think that was kind of their angle, to see how I reacted to it."

Watch a clip of the interview below (App and mobile users can watch it at http://youtu.be/djekr26bAl4):