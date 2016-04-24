Bob Glauber’s NFL mini-mock draft

1. Rams: Jared Goff, QB, California. After pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Titans, the Rams appear sold on Goff as their greatest hope. That’s some coming-home present after more than two decades away from L.A.

2. Eagles: Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State. The Eagles have been smitten with Wentz for weeks, and now they get their crack at the quarterback with a huge upside. He will join an already well-stocked quarterback room with Sam Bradford and Chase Daniel.

3. Chargers: Laremy Tunsil T, Ole Miss. The Chargers also need help on defense, but it’s tough to pass up on a franchise-caliber left tackle. San Diego benefits from the Titans’ decision to move down, because it appeared Tunsil would have been the pick at No. 1 overall.

4. Cowboys: Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State. The Cowboys need a replacement for DeMarcus Ware, and Bosa looks like the right fit. The son of former Dolphins defensive tackle John Bosa and a nephew of ex-Dolphins linebacker Eric Kumerow is a relentless pass rusher with football in his blood. Jalen Ramsey is also a possibility.

5. Jaguars: Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida State. The Jaguars loaded up on defense in free agency, but it’s tough to pass up this exceptional cornerback prospect. At 6-1, 209, Ramsey is fast and physical, just the way Gus Bradley likes his corners.

6. Ravens: DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon. The Ravens may be tempted to go offensive tackle here, but Buckner would also be a good fit, especially after the Ravens’ defense wasn’t the same without the powerful inside presence of Haloti Ngata, who was traded to the Lions last season.

7. 49ers: Myles Jack, LB, UCLA. There are some questions about his knee, but there’s no doubt about his athleticism. Niners GM Trent Baalke hasn’t shied away from players with injury issues before, and Jack can go a long way toward filling the void left by the departures of Patrick Willis and Chris Borland.

8. Browns: Shaq Lawson, OLB, Clemson. With Robert Griffin’s arrival and the Browns’ lack of conviction on Wentz or Goff, they traded down from No. 2 overall and can now concentrate on bringing back a pass rush. There’s a need at wide receiver as well, but the value at No. 8 overall is with Lawson.

9. Buccaneers: Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida. The Bucs are so thin at cornerback that they signed 32-year-old Brent Grimes as a free agent, so there’s plenty of room for a playmaking cornerback like Hargreaves, who had 10 interceptions in three seasons at Florida.

10. Giants: Ronnie Stanley, T, Notre Dame. GM Jerry Reese loaded up on defense in free agency, concentrating on players young enough to last several years and giving him some flexibility on draft day. He has gone offensive line two of the last three years in the first round (Ereck Flowers and Justin Pugh), but there’s a need for another franchise-caliber tackle.

20. Jets: Noah Spence, DE/OLB, Eastern Kentucky. If Lawson somehow falls this far — doubtful — he’d be a perfect fit. Spence isn’t that far behind, though, and the Jets desperately need an outside rusher for Todd Bowles’ pressure defense.