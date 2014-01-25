Bob Glauber's quick hits

- What a terrific career for Giants offensive lineman David Diehl, who retired on Friday after 11 NFL seasons. The guy played four of five positions on the offensive line, and was a key factor in the Giants’ two Super Bowl runs, protecting Eli Manning’s blind side as the left tackle in both Super Bowl wins.

- The Browns are thrilled that assistant general manager Ray Farmer, considered a future GM, turned down a chance to take over as the Dolphins' GM. Farmer had issues with the organizational structure in telling the team he no longer wanted to be considered for the position.

- One of the best off-season additions: Norv Turner as the Vikings' offensive coordinator. He's one of the best play-callers in the business, and his work with quarterbacks is superb.

- The Steelers will consider signing veteran tight end Heath Miller to a contract extension in the off-season. He's due to count close to $9.5 million on the salary cap.