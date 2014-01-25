SportsFootball

Bob Glauber's quick hits

New York Giants guard David Diehl talks to the media...

New York Giants guard David Diehl talks to the media in East Rutherford, N.J. (Jan. 12, 2012) Credit: AP

By Bob Glauber

- What a terrific career for Giants offensive lineman David Diehl, who retired on Friday after 11 NFL seasons. The guy played four of five positions on the offensive line, and was a key factor in the Giants’ two Super Bowl runs, protecting Eli Manning’s blind side as the left tackle in both Super Bowl wins.

- The Browns are thrilled that assistant general manager Ray Farmer, considered a future GM, turned down a chance to take over as the Dolphins' GM. Farmer had issues with the organizational structure in telling the team he no longer wanted to be considered for the position.

- One of the best off-season additions: Norv Turner as the Vikings' offensive coordinator. He's one of the best play-callers in the business, and his work with quarterbacks is superb.

- The Steelers will consider signing veteran tight end Heath Miller to a contract extension in the off-season. He's due to count close to $9.5 million on the salary cap.

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?