Raiders' Brock Bowers breaks 2 records, including Mike Ditka's 1961 rookie tight end mark for yards

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a...

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a pass for a first down in front of New Orleans Saints safety Jordan Howden (31) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Brock Bowers has broken Mike Ditka's 1961 record for yards receiving by a rookie tight end and also has set a rookie record for receptions at any position.

Drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders 13th overall out of Georgia, Bowers eclipsed Ditka's mark of 1,076 yards when he made a 13-yard catch late in the second quarter on Sunday against New Orleans.

During the second half, Bowers' fifth catch of the game broke Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua’s 2023 rookie receptions mark of 105.

Bowers had entered the game with 101 catches for 1,067 yards and four touchdowns, needing 10 yards receiving to surpass Ditka's record in his 16th career game. Ditka set his mark in 14 games.

The 6-foot-3, 243-pound Bowers starred for three seasons at Georgia before turning pro, winning national championships with the Bulldogs in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

He finished his college career with 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns receiving in 40 games before declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, in which he was the first tight end to be selected.

