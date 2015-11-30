Brock Osweiler, C.J. Anderson lead Denver Broncos to overtime upset of New England Patriots

Tom Brady lost yet another one of his trusted targets and this time he also lost a game.

C.J. Anderson scored on a 48-yard run with 12:32 left in overtime, powering the Denver Broncos past the New England Patriots 30-24 on a snowy Sunday night.

Watching from the cozy indoors at field level was Peyton Manning as Brock Osweiler and the Broncos (9-2) overcame an early 14-0 deficit and handed the Patriots (10-1) their first loss since 2014.

Now, the Carolina Panthers (11-0) are the NFL's only remaining unbeaten team.

Osweiler threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Bubba Caldwell with 1:09 left in regulation to put the Broncos up 24-21. But Brady, playing without injured star tight end Rob Gronkowski, needed just five plays to drive the Patriots 51 yards and into range for Stephen Gostowski's 47-yard field goal that tied it at the end of regulation.

New England won the coin toss and elected to receive, but thanks to a sack by Von Miller, Denver forced a three-and-out and, on third-and-1 from the New England 48, Anderson raced around the left sideline and into the north end zone.

Gronkowski injured his right knee with 2:49 left in regulation and was carted off. There was no immediate word on his status.