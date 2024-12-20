Justin Herbert passes for 2 touchdowns, Chargers score on free kick and rally past Broncos 34-27

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 19-yarder to Derius Davis early in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Chargers got closer to wrapping up a playoff spot by rallying past the Denver Broncos 34-27 on Thursday night.

The Chargers' comeback also included Cameron Dicker making the first successful fair-catch kick in the NFL in 48 years. He was good from 57 yards on the final play of the first half to pull the Chargers within 21-13.

Gus Edwards rushed for two touchdowns for Los Angeles (9-6), which needs losses by Indianapolis and Miami on Sunday to secure its second postseason berth in three seasons.

Denver (9-6) could have clinched a playoff spot but had its four-game winning streak snapped. The Broncos still have an 85% chance of making it, according to the NFL, but they have tough remaining tests at Cincinnati on Dec. 28 and at home against Kansas City in Week 18.

Bo Nix was 29 of 40 for 263 yards and two touchdowns for Denver, which was swept by the Chargers for the first time since 2010.

The Broncos appeared well on their way to wrapping up their first postseason berth since 2015 after they scored on their first three drives to go up 21-10. But after Wil Lutz's 41-yard field goal midway through the third quarter gave the Broncos a 24-13 advantage, the Chargers stormed back.

Edwards — who had 14 carries for 68 yards — went off 5 yards off left end to get the Bolts within 24-19, but the 2-point conversion was no good when Herbert was stopped short of the goal line.

After Denver went three-and-out for the second time in three possessions, the Chargers took their first lead. On first-and-10 from the Denver 19, Herbert — who completed 23 of 30 passes with an interception — scrambled left and threw across his body off his left foot to Davis with 12:29 remaining.

Herbert then found Joshua Palmer in the back of the end zone for the 2-point conversion. Palmer tipped the ball with his left hand and then secured it before going out of bounds to make it 27-24.

Los Angeles put it out of reach with 2:27 remaining on Herbert's 34-yard touchdown pass to Hassan Haskins.