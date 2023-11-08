Broncos unveil plans for $176 million state-of-the-art training facility at their existing campus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Patrick Surtain II checked out the artist's renderings of the Denver Broncos' planned $176 million state-of-the-art training facility and team headquarters that will be built on their existing 33-year-old campus and marveled at its beauty.

“It’s spectacular from the looks of it,’’ Surtain said after practice Tuesday. “It’s exciting."

The three-story, 205,000-square foot training facility will be 30% larger than the existing facility and will bring football and business operations together in what the team called “an inspirational, collaborative and modern environment.”

An expanded locker room, sports performances areas and meeting rooms will be on the first floor and include a more efficient layout between the new facility and the weight room and indoor practice field. It will also include underground parking, a key bonus on snowy days in the Rocky Mountains.

Football operations will be on the second floor and business operations, including many staff now based at Empower Field at Mile High in downtown Denver, will be located on the third floor.

Team owner and CEO Greg Penner called it a “player-centered headquarters with an efficient layout and the latest amenities.” He said having football and business operations on the same campus “will foster a championship environment in pursuit of our goals on and off the field."

The main headquarters will span more than 320,000 square feet on the 26-acre campus and will be directly west of the current building and connected to the 115,000-square foot Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse that was built in 2014.

Construction of the two-year project is scheduled to begin next spring and the Broncos said it won't impact day-to-day business operations nor will it affect fans' access to training camps, where they'll sit in temporary stands.

The Penner-Walton ownership group upgraded their stadium last offseason with a $100 million facelift featuring a mammoth seven-story high scoreboard that's the tallest in North America.