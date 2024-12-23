Dorian Thompson-Robinson doesn't settle any Browns QB questions in 1st start of season

CINCINNATI — Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn't put to rest any questions about the Browns' long-term future at quarterback with his performance on Sunday.

Making his first start of the season and fourth of his career, the second-year player was sacked five times and threw two interceptions in Cleveland's 24-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He passed for 157 yards and rushed for 49.

“Yeah, I thought he made some plays with his feet,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We got the quarterback out of the pocket a few different times, so I thought he made some plays. Obviously, they pressured him.”

Stefanski said Thompson-Robinson will remain the starter next week against Miami.

Thompson-Robinson took over for Jameis Winston, who was benched after throwing eight interceptions in his past three games. Winston was inactive Sunday with a shoulder injury. Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles tendon earlier this season after playing poorly for seven games, and his $230 million guaranteed contract continues to loom over the franchise.

Thompson-Robinson started three games last season as a rookie, going 1-2.

“I actually told Jameis, ‘I need you to tell me what I’m doing bad, even if I’m not doing something bad, get on me,’” Thompson-Robinson said. “I don’t like to be told what I’m doing good. I need to know what I’m doing bad. The good is going to come.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

There was some good and some bad on Sunday.

Thompson-Robinson showed his ability to extend plays when he scrambled away from pressure and tossed a 12-yard pass to David Njoku on fourth-and-8 in the fourth quarter.

He had an 11-yard touchdown run called back by a holding penalty in the fourth quarter. Four plays later, he was intercepted in the end zone by Geno Stone.

“It wasn’t a good game," Thompson-Robinson said. “I know we had good moments, but good moments don’t win football games. We were harping all week on turnovers. I had two myself.”

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 24-6. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

The Browns (3-12) didn't help him much. Their protection broke down on several occasions and they had five penalties for 41 yards, some in crucial moments.

“It was a tough game for everybody,” said receiver Jerry Jeudy, who had two catches for 20 yards after topping 100 yards three times in the past five games with Winston throwing him the ball. “It's only one game. We'll look at the mistakes and move on from there. We were on the goal line and got pushed back 20 yards on pre-snap penalties. We can't be doing that.”

Thompson-Robinson tweaked his calf in the first quarter on a play when D'Onta Foreman fumbled on the 1-yard line. Backup Bailey Zappe warmed up on the sideline, but never entered the game. Stefanski said Thompson-Robinson appeared healthy afterward.

“The quarterback is there to play a complete full game and lead his team to victory,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I did not do so today. At the end of the day, we lost this game on turnovers. I have to do a better job.”