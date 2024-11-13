Browns coach: LT Wills used 'poor choice of words' in saying it was 'business decision' not to play

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski provided some protection for offensive left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Stefanski said Wednesday that he met with Wills in the aftermath of the former first-round pick — and currently benched starter — saying he made a “business decision” by choosing to sit out a recent game against Baltimore because of a knee injury.

Stefanski dismissed the remarks. He didn't defend them.

“I talked to Jed. It was a poor choice of words,” Stefanski said before practice as the Browns prepared to play at New Orleans this week. “I know what that phrase means. That’s not how he meant it. He did not feel like he was near 100% to help us, but poor choice of words and he understands that.”

On Monday, Wills, who lost his starting job to second-year tackle Dawand Jones, said he made a "business decision" not to play against the Ravens on Oct. 27. Wills said he made the choice because of swelling and a lack of mobility after he had hyperextended his right knee a week earlier against Cincinnati.

Wills had surgery on the same knee in December and said he didn't want to play at less than full strength because it would hurt the team. The Browns (2-7) wound up beating the Ravens with Jones, who started last season at right tackle, playing well in Wills' spot.

Wills was active to play the next week against the Chargers, but Stefanski stuck with Jones on the left side.

Stefanski said Wills choosing to sit out against the Ravens did not factor into the decision to drop him on the depth chart.

Wills, who is in his final year under contract, said the benching was "pretty shocking.”

Stefanski also said Wills' comments will not affect how he is used going forward this season. The 25-year-old is currently the team's “swing” tackle, backing up both Jones and right tackle Jack Conklin.

“No,” Stefanski said when asked if Wills' status had changed in light of the remarks. “Let me reiterate. It was a poor choice of words. I know what that phrase means. That’s not how he meant it.”

Wills has been a target for fan negativity in recent years. The No. 10 overall pick in 2020 from Alabama started 57 games and has played solidly, but there have been instances in which his effort has been questioned.

Now, his comments have made his future in Cleveland even more uncertain.

Stefanski said it has been a challenge for Wills to get back to previous form following his operation in December.

"I wouldn’t categorize it as setback,” Stefanski said. “It hasn’t recovered how quickly he would want it to and there’s obviously times that you maybe tweak an injury or you feel it again and those type of things. It’s been a tough rehab for him.”

NOTES: LB Jordan Hicks revealed he was hospitalized in September with an elbow injection. The team had not said anything about his medical care. Hicks returned to practice this week after missing four of the past five games. The Browns need him with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve with a neck injury.