Browns' Myles Garrett makes history with 2 sacks, but another loss leaves him frustrated

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett was in no mood to celebrate his birthday or making history.

Garrett recorded two sacks to become the first NFL player with 14 sacks in four straight seasons, but the Cleveland Browns couldn't do anything on offense during a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Garrett turned 29 and turned in another stellar performance in this dreadful season for the Browns (3-13), who had hoped to take another step after making the playoffs a year ago.

But nothing has gone right in Cleveland, and now the team is facing another offseason of change.

Garrett has 14 sacks this season and 102 1/2 in his eight-year career. He's making the case for a second consecutive NFL defensive player of the year honor. But there isn't any award that will ease the pain of his fourth double-digit loss season.

“At the end of the day, we play for wins,” Garrett said. “The individual stuff is great. It's nice, you want to be remembered for all of the above. But cities remember you for wins and bringing championships back home.

“That's always been my intention. So, I want to get back on track, want to get back to winning, whether it's the last one or whatever's in store next season.”

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, talks with defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.

Garrett recently made it clear that he does not want to be part of another rebuild in Cleveland, saying he wanted to see the team's plans to improve the roster. His comments opened the possibility that he could ask for a trade if he isn't satisfied with the Browns' outlook.

After the Browns dropped their fifth in a row to finish 2-6 at home, Garrett said he never considered that it might be his last game in Cleveland.

“I don't think about that kind of stuff,” he said. “My mission is to go out there and try to help this team win as a leader, as a brother, as a teammate. That's what I solely focus on. I'm not looking into the future. Next thing on my mind is recovery, looking at film, how can we improve going to the Ravens and try to play spoiler for them.”

Garrett hasn't given up. For the second week in a row, he displayed extraordinary effort while chasing a scrambling quarterback without getting a sack.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs drills before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland.

He won't quit.

“He's the best pass rusher in the game,” Browns guard Joel Bitonio said. “You could ask all the players, all the coaches. He's probably the guy they fear going up against the most. He's dynamic. He's a special player. He's doing his thing. I hope we can get some stuff around him so he can win some games around here.”

Garrett twice went into the medical tent during the game. He slowly walked to his locker to get dressed before turning on some music that brought a little life into an otherwise somber Cleveland locker room.

Garrett laughed when asked if he's pushing himself to the end.

“I'm just old,” he said. “I'm 29. I'm not going to be dragging myself through the finish line. I'll be fine by Friday, Saturday and be ready to go. I always am."