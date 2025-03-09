SportsFootball

Myles Garrett becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $40 million per year

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action during...

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 4 2025, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

By The Associated Press

Myles Garrett is staying in Cleveland after the Browns gave him a record four-year contract extension that makes the four-time All-Pro edge rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

A person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press that Garrett’s deal includes $122.8 million guaranteed, an average annual salary of $40 million with a total value of $204.8 million. The person spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because terms weren’t announced.

Garrett, the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year, had asked for a trade last month but the Browns were adamant about keeping the 29-year-old star in Cleveland.

Garrett's contract raises the bar for other non-QBs, including Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. Cincinnati already has stated plans to make Chase the highest-paid non-QB in the league.

Garrett, a first-round pick in 2017, had 14 sacks and 22 tackles for loss last season. He has 102 1/2 sacks in his eight seasons with the Browns.

Garrett has only played in three playoff games with Cleveland.

_

More football news

Myles Garrett becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $40 million per year
NFL free agency explained, from salary cap and tampering to franchise and transition tags2m read
Buffalo Bills release NFL's active sacks leader Von Miller in a salary cap-saving move2m read
Tight end Zach Ertz re-signing with Washington Commanders, AP source says
Lions and oft-injured DE Marcus Davenport agree on 1-year deal worth up to $4.75M, AP source says1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME