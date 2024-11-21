SportsFootball

Ifedi starts at left tackle for Browns in prime-time matchup against AFC North-leading Steelers

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) is carted off...

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) is carted off the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Germain Ifedi became the fourth left tackle to start this season for the Cleveland Browns, lining up Thursday night against the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ifedi moved up the depth chart and into the lineup after starter Dawand Jones broke his left leg last week at New Orleans and had surgery. He'll be responsible for blocking quarterback Jameis Winston's blindside.

Jedrick Wills Jr., who had lost his starting job to Jones, figured to start against the Steelers (8-2), but was ruled out Wednesday with a knee injury that has bothered him for weeks.

A first-round pick in 2020, Wills recently caused a stir by saying he made a “business decision” to sit out a game on Oct. 27 against Baltimore because of his knee. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wills used a “poor choice of words.”

James Hudson started Cleveland's first two games at left tackle while the Browns (2-8) waited for Wills to recover from knee surgery in December.

The first-place Steelers were without outside linebacker/edge rusher Alex Highsmith, who missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

More football news

Patriots' Drake Maye vs. Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa could be the first meeting of many3m read
Frustrated Bengals are 4-7 at their bye week and still looking for ways to win the close games2m read
Rock: Nabers good with any QB, as long as he gets the ball3m read
Brock Purdy's status for the 49ers in doubt this week because of sore shoulder1m read
Ravens' Jackson, Chargers' Herbert will take center stage once Harbaugh Bowl kicks off Monday night4m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME