Struggling Bucs feel they will turn their season around when they stop making critical mistakes

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blame themselves for a four-game skid that has followed a promising start to the NFL season.

Injuries to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and other key players haven’t helped, however the Bucs (4-6) simply haven’t played well enough in crucial situations to be in a better position entering their bye week.

Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers was the latest in a series of setbacks in which critical, sometimes uncharacteristic mistakes undermined the team’s chances of winning a close game against a strong opponent.

Coach Todd Bowles, quarterback Baker Mayfield and veteran defensive leader Lavonte David all bemoan a lack of offensive and defensive execution in key moments.

Bowles continues to stress that regardless of who’s on the field, there’s no excuse for costly breakdowns.

The Bucs have allowed 31.3 points per game over a six-week stretch in which they’ve lost five times. Despite struggling to keep teams out of the end zone, though, they’ve managed to keep most games close — losing twice in overtime and again Sunday, when the defending NFC champion 49ers prevailed on a field goal as time expired.

The previous week, the Bucs took the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to OT before losing. In both instances, Tampa Bay tied the game in the final minute of the fourth quarter but couldn’t stop the Chiefs or 49ers from winning on the ensuing possession.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

“Whether you lose by 40 or you lose at the end in overtime, they’re all bad. You want to win ballgames any way possible. It’s disheartening when we don’t execute the things that we know we have to execute,” Bowles said.

Mayfield feels this week’s bye is coming at a good time — physically, as well as mentally.

“We need to step away from it, but don’t forget what has cost us these games and come back ready to fix it," Mayfield said.

David, who’s played his entire 13-year career with the Bucs, agreed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

“As a defensive captain of this football team, I’m out there, I’m not doing enough,” David said. “Everybody is not doing enough, so whatever it is, we have to dig deep and find it. Whatever it is, we have to fix it ASAP.”

What’s working

The Bucs didn’t have the best game offensively against the 49ers, however an improved running game showed it’s capable of keeping the team in games. Rookie Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, Mayfield and Sterling Shepard combined to run for 110 yards on 27 attempts. That’s Tampa Bay’s seventh 100-yard rushing performance of the season, sixth in the past seven games. That’s the most the Bucs have had since finishing with eight in 2021.

What needs help

The defense limited San Francisco to a season-low 75 yards rushing on 22 carries, however the Bucs allowed five pass plays of 30-plus yards to five different players. The 49ers outgained Tampa Bay 413 yards to 215 despite only running only three more plays (61) than the Bucs (58).

Stock up

Irving, a fourth-round draft pick out of Oregon, continues to impress. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry in rushing for 73 yards and one touchdown on Sunday. He also had three receptions for 14 yards in stating what fans believe is a strong case for replacing White as the starter.

Stock down

The Bucs love White’s versatility. He scored on a 9-yard reception against 49ers and has a TD in four straight games. But he’s only averaging 3.8 yards per carry on the ground, well below the team average of 5.0. He averaged 3.1 yards per attempt on 10 carries Sunday, when Bowles reiterated the team will continue to use both running backs.

Injuries

LT Tristan Wirfs left Sunday’s game with a right knee sprain and is considered week to week. The Bucs will not practice this week and are hopeful the rest will help Evans (hamstring), CB Jamel Dean (hamstring) and others with an assortment of bumps and bruises to get healthy for the stretch run.

Key numbers

2, 26: The Bucs had two sacks through the first three games of the season. Since Week 4, they have 26. That’s the most in the NFL over that seven-game stretch.

Next up

Bye week. The schedule resumes Nov. 24 on the road against the New York Giants.