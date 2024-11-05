SportsFootball

Buccaneers without Jalen McMillan in banged-up wide receiver corps for game against Chiefs

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) hits Tampa Bay Buccaneers...

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) hits Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Tampa. Credit: AP/Jason Behnken

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was without another wide receiver after Jalen McMillan was ruled out of Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers already were playing without Chris Godwin, whose ankle injury landed him on injured reserve, and Mike Evans, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury and was previously ruled out for the game at rainy Arrowhead Stadium.

Mayfield at least had Sterling Shepard available after the wide receiver had been dealing with a hamstring injury. The league's fourth-ranked offense also had Bucky Irving in the backfield after he was limited in practice by a toe injury.

The Buccaneers activated Vi Jones and wide receiver Marquez Callaway from the practice squad. Their other inactives included defensive tackle Greg Gaines, who has been dealing with a calf injury; tight end Devin Culp; guard Royce Newman; and linebackers Antonio Grier and Jose Ramirez.

The Chiefs previously ruled out wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has been working through a hamstring injury the past couple of weeks, and placed tight end Jared Wiley on IR after he tore an ACL in practice this week.

Nazeeh Johnson was inactive for Kansas City as he continues to come back from a concussion. He was joined by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire; offensive linemen C.J. Hanson and Ethan Driskell; defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu; and defensive end Mike Danna, who practiced this week but continues to deal with a pectoral injury.

The Chiefs elevated wide receiver Justyn Ross and cornerback Nic Jones to face the Buccaneers.

