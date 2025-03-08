Veteran linebacker Lavonte David is returning to the Buccaneers for a 14th season

TAMPA, Fla. — Veteran linebacker Lavonte David is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 14th season.

The team announced Friday that David has agreed to terms. A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press that David’s one-year deal is worth $10 million with $9 million guaranteed.

David, an All-Pro in 2013, has been a leader for Tampa Bay’s defense for more than a decade. He has played in 198 games, third-most in franchise history and averaged 123 tackles per season. David has 39 career sacks, 13 interceptions, 31 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries.

“Lavonte is not only one of the greatest Buccaneers in history, but is the embodiment of consistency, excellence, and leadership.” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “For over a decade, he has been the heart of our defense, setting the standard with his relentless work ethic and passion for the game.

"His impact on and off the field is immeasurable, and we are thrilled to have him back for another season.”

The 35-year-old David was the only player in the NFL with 100-plus tackles, at least five sacks and three forced fumbles in 2024, finishing with a team-high 122 tackles (nine for loss), six quarterback hits, six passes defensed, 5 1/2 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

_