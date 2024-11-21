AFC East-leading Bills stand to come out of their bye week healthier with LB Milano set to return

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Matt Milano’s teammates enjoy ribbing the Buffalo Bills linebacker for his reserved and seemingly brooding nature, questioning his all-black wardrobe and choice of music, and speculating whether he could have been cast in the MTV series “Jersey Shore” because of his rugged appearance and carefully trimmed beard.

The conversation turns serious, however, when recounting the impact the 2022 All-Pro has made on the field consistently since earning a starting a job during his 2017 rookie season. And then there’s the respect the Bills players have for what Milano has endured over the past 13-plus months while rehabbing after breaking his right leg in Week 5 last year and tearing his left biceps in August.

“You talk about a guy that’s been on a journey, right? Two years now of going through what he’s gone through,” coach Sean McDermott said. “He’s so resilient. He’s persistent. He’s got a goal. And he’s worked his butt off to get back to where he’s at.”

As the runaway AFC East-leading Bills (9-2) enter their bye week on the heels of a 30-21 win over the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, Milano was scheduled to stay in Buffalo with an assortment of injured players working out at the team facility as he prepares for his long-awaited return.

Cleared to practice on Nov. 11, Milano could be given the green light to play when Buffalo hosts the San Francisco 49ers in a prime-time outing on Dec. 1.

McDermott intends to take it slowly by easing Milano back into his familiar spot alongside Terrel Bernard in Buffalo’s two-linebacker defensive set.

Milano has been a welcome presence on the sideline during both home and road games this season, something he was unable to do last year because of the severity of his injury. And his recent debut in practice provided the Bills an even bigger lift.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Seattle. The Bills won 31-10. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

“One of the best linebackers in the league. Just having him back in the practice window definitely boosts team morale,” edge rusher Von Miller said. “He’s a running back on defense. He’s fast. He’s quick. He’s smart.”

Milano’s return even attracted quarterback Josh Allen’s attention.

“For a guy that’s been through quite a bit the last couple of years injury-wise, and never put his head down or said, ‘poor me,’ he’s continued to work extremely hard,” Allen said. “I’m very excited for his return, because he deserves it.”

Though relatively undersized by NFL linebacker standards at 6 feet and 233 pounds, Milano has a dual-threat ability, with sideline-to-sideline speed making him capable of defending against the run or dropping back in coverage.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard celebrates after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

His absence last year partially contributed to the Bills' midseason struggles. Including the loss to Jacksonville in the game in which Milano was injured, Buffalo went 3-5 before winning its final five to finish 11-6 and clinch its fourth consecutive division title.

And Milano’s absence coupled with Bernard being sidelined by an ankle injury could have been the difference in Buffalo’s 27-24 divisional playoff-round loss to the Chiefs. The Bills were instead forced to start A.J. Klein, who was brought back out of semiretirement, and Tyrel Dodson, who took over after Milano was hurt.

Currently enjoying their best record through 11 games since 1992, the Bills stand to be healthier coming out of their break.

Aside from Milano, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter are both approaching a return after wrist injuries. Rookie receiver Keon Coleman (right wrist) is expected back after missing two games, and receiver Amari Cooper's left wrist, which was in a cast on Sunday, should be improved. Then there’s tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) and right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle), who can use the extra week to heal after not playing against the Chiefs.

Encouraging as that might sound, McDermott expressed caution, noting how an influx of new bodies could initially upset the rhythm the team has enjoyed. On the plus side, he noted, the injuries led to various youngsters and backups gaining valuable playing experience.

Bernard, meanwhile, can’t wait to have his playing partner, Milano, lining up next to him again.

“It’s been exciting, man, just seeing him on the sideline, being out at practice, having the opportunity to just be next to him and communicate and get back into the flow of things,” Bernard said. “It’ll be good for us, and good for the team.”