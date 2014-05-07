C.J. Mosley: I've heard I may be picked between 8-17

Most players don't know when or where they'll be drafted. C.J. Mosley, however, seems to have it narrowed down.

The Alabama linebacker told Newsday on Wednesday that he thinks he'll go somewhere in the top half of the first round -- and maybe even one of the first 10 players off the board on Thursday night.

"I heard top 10, I talked to my agent, I heard eight through 17," Mosley said at an NFL Play60 event at Chelsea Waterside Park. "But at the end of the day, you never know. Teams trade up, they pretty much know who they're going to pick, but they're just looking to try to get the upper hand on other teams. I'm just going to go in with my family and my friends, just have fun and be happy wherever I get drafted."

The Minnesota Vikings hold the eighth pick, and the Baltimore Ravens have the 17th pick. In between them are the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Tennessee TItans, Giants, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. Of course, as Mosley mentioned, there's the possibility of a trade somewhere in there.

Mosley's answer is a stark contrast from other players who were asked the same question. Eric Ebron, for instance, said he was "lost" when asked which teams have showed interest in him.

Said Ebron: "Me and you are gonna be surprised come tomorrow night because I don't know nothin'."