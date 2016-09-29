C.J. Spiller signs with Seattle Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran C.J. Spiller to a one-year contract Wednesday to add depth at running back.

The team finalized the deal and added Spiller to the 53-man roster after releasing running back Terrence McGee. McGee was signed late last week from Seattle’s practice squad and had three carries for 12 yards in Seattle’s 37-18 victory over San Francisco on Sunday.

Spiller was released by New Orleans on Sept. 13 after being inactive in Week 1 with the Saints choosing to go with a backfield of Mark Ingram, Tim Hightower, Travaris Cadet and Daniel Lasco. Spiller rushed for only 112 yards in very limited opportunities with the Saints last season. Spiller’s best season came in 2012 with Buffalo when he rushed for 1,244 yards and six touchdowns for the Bills.

He should get an opportunity to earn playing time in Seattle because of a rash of injuries in the backfield. Seattle has been thinned at running back after Thomas Rawls went down with a crack in his left fibula and C.J. Prosise has been out since breaking a bone in his hand in the opener against Miami.

Carroll said on Wednesday that while Prosise has been able to practice, the full recovery time on his hand injury is about six weeks. Rawls, who was hurt in Week 2 at Los Angeles, is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.

“Those are six weeks processes, so likely he’ll have to wear something to protect him all the way through those six weeks,” Carroll said of Prosise. “We’re still a long ways away from that.”

Where Spiller may be of the most use for Seattle is as a third-down option. Prosise was expected to fill that role because of his experience as both a wide receiver and running back at Notre Dame. Spiller had 34 catches last year for New Orleans and a career-best 43 in 2012 with Buffalo.