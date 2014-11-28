Calvin Johnson, Lions feast on Bears in Thanksgiving Day victory

After a week of questions about his limited production of late, Calvin Johnson lifted Detroit's offense with an emphatic reminder that he's still one of the game's most dynamic players.

Johnson caught 11 passes for 146 yards with a pair of first-half touchdowns as the Lions boosted their postseason hopes yesterday with a 34-17 victory over the Bears. Johnson set a record as the fastest to 10,000 yards receiving, surpassing that milestone in the second quarter of his 115th game. Former Ram Torry Holt did it in his 116th game.

Johnson had been held under 60 yards in two of three games since returning from an ankle injury, and there were rumblings that he was slowing down, but he quieted a lot of those concerns.

"Guys still believe in what we got going here," he said. "We had a good week of practice -- it was a very short week, but we were very detailed in what we did on the field, coaches taking care of us. It's our part to come out here and do our job on the field."

After losing at Arizona and New England and falling out of first place in the NFC North, the Lions (8-4) fell behind 14-3 before rallying with relative ease. Detroit finished with a season-high 474 yards in its highest-scoring game since a 35-14 win over the Giants in its opener.

Joique Bell ran for two touchdowns and Matthew Stafford went 34-for-45 for 390 yards, including the two TD passes to Johnson, for the Lions. Stafford was 22-for-26 for 275 yards in the first half.

Jay Cutler went 31-for-48 for 280 yards, two TDs and two fourth-quarter interceptions for the Bears (5-7). Detroit came in with the league's top-ranked run defense, and Chicago barely tried to test it. Matt Forte had 6 yards on five carries.

"I don't know that they really did anything that we didn't expect, although they didn't have the drops that we've seen on film or make the other mistakes that shut down offenses," Bears coach Marc Trestman said. "We were the ones that had those, especially penalties that took us out of good positions."