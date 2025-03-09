Linebacker Baron Browning returns to the Cardinals on a 2-year deal
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have brought back linebacker Baron Browning on a two-year deal, the team announced on Sunday.
The 26-year-old played eight games for the Cardinals last season after being acquired in a midseason trade with the Denver Broncos. Browning had two sacks and 14 tackles following the trade and is expected to add to the team's pass rush over the next two seasons.
He had 9 1/2 sacks over 3 1/2 seasons with the Broncos, playing in 43 games, including 28 starts.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Browning was selected in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Ohio State.
