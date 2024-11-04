SportsFootball

Cardinals add linebacker Baron Browning in a trade with Broncos, bolstering the team's pass rush

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, is pursued by Denver...

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, is pursued by Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

By The Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to acquire linebacker Baron Browning from the Denver Broncos on Monday, bolstering the team's pass rush ahead of the trade deadline.

The Cardinals will send a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Broncos. The deal is pending a physical.

The 25-year-old Browning is in his fourth NFL season after being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He has 9 1/2 career sacks, though he hasn't had one this season. The Cardinals have several other key players from Ohio State, including left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Browning has played in just five games this year, missing time because of a foot injury.

The Cardinals (5-4) are on a three-game winning streak, pushing them into first place in the NFC West. Arizona's pass rush has been a sore spot for much of the season, though the defense did have six sacks in Sunday's 29-9 win over the Chicago Bears.

More football news

Browns trade DE Za'Darius Smith to Lions needing help after Aidan Hutchinson injury, AP source says1m read
NFL trade deadline: Teams have one more chance to improve their roster before a playoff run2m read
Carr's return to the Saints' lineup horrendous as he loses his top target, the game and his coach4m read
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play Buccaneers after wrapping US leg of Eras Tour1m read
Bucs running back Rachaad White finally gets to step foot in Arrowhead Stadium — and its end zone2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME