Kyler Murray throws 3 TD passes as Cardinals rally past Eagles, disrupt Philly's playoff path

PHILADELPHIA — James Conner ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 32 seconds remaining, Kyler Murray threw three TD passes, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit to stun Philadelphia 35-31 on Sunday and disrupt the Eagles' playoff path.

Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon returned to Philly and got his biggest win yet as Arizona’s coach. Granted, there haven't been many of them for the Cardinals (4-12). But the playoff-bound Eagles’ fourth loss this month — and second at home — was a huge setback to their standing in the NFC.

The Eagles (11-5) could have won the NFC East with wins against Arizona and the New York Giants next week. Now, Dallas can win the division with a win next week at Washington, and San Francisco has locked up the top seed in the conference.

Jalen Hurts, who threw three touchdown passes, was picked off in the end zone on a desperate heave to end the game.

The Eagles have played every bit like a team facing a potential one-and-done in the postseason rather than one that could make a second straight trip to the Super Bowl.

There was plenty of blame to go around: a discombobulated offense that included indecisive play-calling late in the game, a running game that never got going and a defense that couldn't get off the field.

The Cardinals rallied from a 21-6 halftime deficit on the strength of Murray’s two touchdown passes in the third quarter that tied the game at 21-all.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

Hurts put the Eagles ahead in the fourth with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert.

Normally, that would be enough to win a game at the Linc. But Philly's defense couldn’t hold on. Cornerback Kelee Ringo was flagged for pass interference and the Cardinals used the extra 29 yards to help tie game 28-28 with 5:26 left. Murray hit Michael Wilson for a 5-yard touchdown, giving Arizona three touchdowns on three possessions in the half.

Jake Elliott kicked a 43-yard field goal with 2:33 left to give the Eagles their last lead.

Murray had plenty of time to move the Cardinals into scoring position. He hit Greg Dorch for a 36-yard gain that brought Arizona to the Eagles 5 and set up Conner's decisive TD.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

The Cardinals had 449 total yards of offense.