SportsFootball

Cardinals to invest $100 million into new practice facility after low marks on NFLPA survey

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks during a press...

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals say they are planning to invest roughly $100 million to build a new training facility at the team's current location, following low marks for facilities in the yearly NFL Players Association survey that was released on Wednesday.

The Cardinals finished 32nd overall out of 32 teams in this year's report, with players giving the team a D+ grade for treatment of families, a D- for the food and dining area, an F- for the locker room and a D- for the training room.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible environment, facilities and resources and to give our team the greatest opportunity to succeed,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

"We are working hard to achieve that. Last season, we shared with our players the plans for a new training facility at the existing Tempe location with a targeted completion date of 2027.

“We have hired Rossetti, a leading architecture firm that has worked with a number of NFL teams on their new facilities, and the design process is underway. We will continue to explore all the other ways — large and small — that we can get better in every single area of our operation.”

The Cardinals did score well in certain areas of the NFLPA report, including an A for head coach Jonathan Gannon, a B for team travel and a B for the nutritionist/dietician.

Owner Michael Bidwill received a D- from the players, ranking 30th out of 32.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks during a press...

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

More football news

49ers have started contract talks with QB Brock Purdy3m read
Cardinals to invest $100 million into new practice facility after low marks on NFLPA survey1m read
Mike Green tells reporters at NFL combine he left Virginia after being accused of sexual assault
Defensive end Abdul Carter says he's the best player in NFL 2025 draft class1m read
NFL combine workouts kick off Thursday and here's how to watch Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and more1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME