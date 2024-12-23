Bryce Young has added key element to his game in Year 2, showing an ability to scramble, make plays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Perhaps the biggest improvement in Bryce Young’s game in Year 2 has been his ability to improvise and use his legs to create plays.

On Sunday, Young ran five times for a career-high 68 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown on a scramble in Carolina’s 36-30 overtime win over Arizona, which eliminated the Cardinals from playoff contention. It was Young’s fourth rushing touchdown of the season after failing to score on the ground in 2023 as a rookie.

Aside from the touchdowns, his rushing numbers are similar to 2023, but it’s clear Young is making better decisions and getting out of the pocket quicker when his protection begins to breaks down.

“I'm trying to take what the defense gives me,” Young said. “As a passer, I always try to remain a passer as long as possible. We talk about all the time just extending above the 2.7 (seconds) and starting the second play, and doing whatever it takes. For me, it's just being more comfortable in the system and playing with the guys. I want to do everything I can to continue to be efficient by moving the chains and doing what’s best for the team. The last couple of weeks have been a little more than that."

Young played one of his better games against the Cardinals, finishing 17 of 26 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions one week after turning the ball over four times in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Carolina scored TDs on its first three possessions, the first time that has happened in six years.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Young played “fast” and was “really decisive."

“You saw some of the scrambles early in the first half where he was able to pick up some critical third downs for us there and run one in for a touchdown,” Canales said. “It was about just being decisive, knowing where all the bones are buried in his concepts and being able to get to the scramble when those windows opened up for him. Again, just making some really nice throws when we needed him to.”

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver David Moore during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

What’s working

Carolina's offensive line was outstanding on Sunday in the run-blocking game as the Panthers racked up 243 yards with Chuba Hubbard running for 152 yards and two TDs. Hubbard has 1,195 yards rushing, which ranks as the fourth most in a season in team history behind DeAngelo Williams (1,515) in 2008, Stephen Davis (1,444) in 2003 and Christian McCaffrey (1,387) in 2019.

His 10 touchdowns on the ground are tied for the fifth most in franchise history.

What needs help

The Panthers run defense. It's the same old refrain and it isn't going to get any better until next season. Carolina allowed James Conner to run for 117 yards and a touchdown as Arizona put up 206 yards on the ground. The Panthers have now allowed an average of nearly 200 yards rushing over the past seven weeks under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Injuries have played a major role in that as the team lost defensive lineman Derrick Brown and linebacker Shaq Thompson early in the season, but it's obvious that adding help on the front seven will be a major priority for general manager Dan Morgan in the offseason.

Stock up

Hubbard got the redemption he sought on Sunday when he ran 21 yards for the winning touchdown in overtime to knock the Cardinals out of playoff contention. Three weeks earlier, Hubbard fumbled in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Panthers were driving for the winning field goal, costing his team the game. The left Hubbard sitting on the team's bench on the sideline in disbelief. But Hubbard told himself at the time he would get another shot — and make the most of it. Hubbard had all 49 yards on the team's winning drive in OT and finished with 152 yards — 1 shy of a career high — and two touchdowns.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

Stock down

Getting plays in on time to the huddle and getting them off before the play clock expires has been a challenge at times this season, and it crept up again against the Cardinals. On third-and-goal at the Arizona 3, the Panthers were flagged for delay of game after spending too much time reviewing whether Jalen Coker had hauled in a TD catch on the previous play. Replays showed Coker made the catch, but was out of bounds. The play call got in late to Young and he didn't get it off in time and no timeout was called. The penalty moved the Panthers back 5 yards, but the Cardinals bailed them out when they were flagged for roughing the passer. That gave the Panthers a new set of downs at the 4, and Hubbard scored on the next play.

Injuries

The Panthers came out of Sunday's game relatively injury-free. There had been an illness running through the team's locker room last week and it forced center Cade Mays to sit out the game. Brady Christensen stepped in and played well, helping aid in Hubbard's big day.

Key number

1 — The NFL wanted to emphasize taking hip-drop tackles out of the game. Well, for the first time this season a flag was thrown on Sunday, coming against Panthers rookie linebacker Jacoby Windmon with just under eight minutes remaining in the second quarter when he brought down Conner. Conner was not injured on that play, but later left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury.

Next steps

The Panthers play their final two games on the road at Tampa Bay and Atlanta, so they'll play a factor in who wins the NFC South.