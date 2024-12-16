Panthers QB Bryce Young regresses after breakdowns in protection in 30-14 loss to Cowboys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the better part of the season, the Carolina Panthers rebuilt offensive line has been doing a pretty good job of protecting Bryce Young.

As a result, Young has taken small steps forward in his progression as a quarterback.

But that protection broke down on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, exposing the worst of the second-year quarterback. Young was sacked six times and turned the ball over a career-high four times — twice on sack-fumbles — in a 30-14 home loss.

“They put us in this mode where we’re playing from behind, and we have to go for it and we have to throw the ball and try to flip the field and try to get points,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “We play into the opponent’s hands in that regard. ... With a really good pressure package and just some good players up front, it certainly put us in a brand of football we don’t really want to play.”

Despite four straight losses, Young will remain the team’s starter.

Dallas pressure was a flashback to last season when Young was sacked a whopping 62 times in 16 starts and struggled with handling pressure. That was evident again on Sunday as Young looked nervous in the pocket after turning the ball over deep in Dallas territory early in the game.

Young has struggled when defenses have gotten consistent pressure on him.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

Unlike Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, Young struggles with putting his team on his shoulders and taking over a game. Quarterbacks in general tend to be less productive when pressured, but the 2023 No. 1 overall pick can be prone to key mistakes.

Prior to Sunday, Young has been sacked only 15 times in 10 starts this season and he showed glimpses of being an effective quarterback when allowed to work through progressions in the pocket and improvise on the run. But under steady, heavy pressure, Young's protection dropped off significantly.

What’s not working

The Panthers were favored to win for the first time in 34 games, but laid an egg at home against the Cowboys.

Carolina was outgained 410-235 and Dallas held more than a seven-minute edge in time of possession and controlled the tempo of the game. Cooper Rush threw for a career-high three touchdown passes and the Cowboys averaged 5.3 yards per carry on the ground. Carolina's offense never got into a rhythm as Chuba Hubbard was held to 32 yards on 10 carries, forcing Young into a position where he had to beat the Cowboys through the air.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

What needs help

Another week, another miserable outing for the Panthers' league-worst run defense.

Rico Dowdle had a career game, running for 149 yards on 25 carries as the Cowboys racked up 211 yards on the ground. Ejiro Evero's defense has allowed at least 190 yards on the ground in five of its past six games, and this group — which has struggled with injuries — doesn't have the big bodies to adequately stop the run.

“We’ve just got to go right off the film and just look at the fundamentals of the call, where people are supposed to be, getting guys down, keeping them from getting those extra yards and all that," Canales said. "We’ve just got to return to the basics. That’s really what you have is to look at the film. Here is the basics of how this call is supposed to be fit versus these styles of runs and just continue to ask the guys to press into that.”

Stock up

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker turned in his best game as a pro, hauling in an 83-yard touchdown pass from Young near the end of the first half after missing the past three games with a quad injury. Coker finished with four catches for a career-high 110 yards.

Stock down

Panthers captain and special teams standout Sam Franklin continues to pick up untimely — and unnecessary — penalties. On Sunday, Franklin was flagged for unnecessary roughness with 9:13 left in the game after the Panthers had cut the lead to 13. The penalty gave the Cowboys a starting position at the Carolina 46 and Dallas cashed in with a field goal.

“We are addressing it,” Canales said of his team's special teams penalties. “We are talking to the guys. They play with a lot of passion, a lot of heart. They are aggressive by nature but we can’t have the extra stuff. This game is too hard. The NFL is too hard to give the opponent any advantage. You tack on 15 yards after a coverage or after a return. Those things they add up.”

Injuries

Carolina rookie WR Xavier Legette left Sunday's game in the first half with a groin injury and did not return. Legette has been battling a wrist injury that will likely require surgery after the season, so it's possible the team could shut him down for the remainder of the season.

Key number

1 — Total yards from scrimmage vs. the Cowboys in the third quarter on Sunday in which the Panthers were outscored 14-0.

Next steps

The Panthers host the Arizona Cardinals in their home finale next Sunday.