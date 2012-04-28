Chandler Harnish is Mr. Irrelevant

INDIANAPOLIS -- Northern Illinois quarterback Chandler Harnish is the new Mr. Irrelevant.

The Indianapolis Colts took the Mid-American Conference offensive player of the year with the final pick in this weekend's draft, No. 253 overall. It's the first time since 1967 that a non-expansion team has had both the first and last pick in the draft. Indy opened the draft by taking Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the No. 1 overall choice Thursday night.

Harnish, an Indiana native, will be the feature attraction at Irrelevant Week, June 30 through July 2, in Newport Beach, Calif. There will be an arrival party at a hotel in Newport Beach, a fundraising roast attended by celebrity guests and the Lowsman Award. The award started in 1976.